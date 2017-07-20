× State seeking over $11,000 from Johnson County golf course employee who admitted to stealing

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Attorney General Curtis Hill announced that the state has filed a complaint seeking the recovery of stolen public funds in addition to court costs, legal fees and other expenses.

They are seeking over $11,000 from Ethan Duke, a former employee of Timbergate Golf Course who pleaded guilty to theft and after he confessed to stealing nearly $4,000 from the facility.

An audit was reportedly performed by the State Board of Accounts in October 2016. According to a press release, the audit revealed that nearly $4,000 went missing from the golf course between April 18, 2015 and May 30, 2015.

A supervisor reportedly confronted Duke, who at the time was working the cash register. He confessed to his wrongdoing and was later arrested on a felony theft charge.

The course recovered a little more than $300 when Duke was arrested. The state is now reportedly seeking a treble damages claim under the Crime Victims Relief Act.

The damages the state seeks represent three times the $3,683 of referred misappropriation in the audit as well as $800 in audit costs.