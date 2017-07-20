Silver Alert declared for 69-year-old Crown Point man believed to be in danger

Posted 1:27 pm, July 20, 2017

Oscar Wilson

CROWN POINT, Ind.– Police in Lake County are searching for a man reported missing from Crown Point.

Oscar Wilson, 69, is 5’9″ tall, 170 pounds with black, balding hair and brown eyes. Wilson was last seen Wednesday, July 19 around 7 p.m. in Crown Point, about 138 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, black shirt, black pants and possibly a black/beige jacket.

Police say Wilson is believed to be in danger. He may be disoriented and require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lake County police at 219-660-0032 or 911.

 

