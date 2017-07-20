Robbery at southeast side gas station ends with gunfire and a wounded clerk

Posted 4:05 am, July 20, 2017, by , Updated at 04:13AM, July 20, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS –A gas station clerk doing maintenance work was confronted by a gunman who robbed and then shot him early Thursday on the city’s southeast side.

It happened shortly after 3 a.m. in the 3700 block of E. Raymond St. at a Marathon gas station. The shooting victim was inside the station doing cleaning work  when the lone gunman came in and demanded money, according to an IMPD spokesman. The suspect ordered the clerk back into the cashier area where he handed over an undisclosed amount of money. The clerk was then shot in the lower leg, according to police. He was transported to Methodist Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are hoping to review surveillance video to learn more about the assailant, who fled the scene after the robbery and shooting. Police are unsure of which direction the suspect fled.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s