Robbery at southeast side gas station ends with gunfire and a wounded clerk

INDIANAPOLIS –A gas station clerk doing maintenance work was confronted by a gunman who robbed and then shot him early Thursday on the city’s southeast side.

It happened shortly after 3 a.m. in the 3700 block of E. Raymond St. at a Marathon gas station. The shooting victim was inside the station doing cleaning work when the lone gunman came in and demanded money, according to an IMPD spokesman. The suspect ordered the clerk back into the cashier area where he handed over an undisclosed amount of money. The clerk was then shot in the lower leg, according to police. He was transported to Methodist Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are hoping to review surveillance video to learn more about the assailant, who fled the scene after the robbery and shooting. Police are unsure of which direction the suspect fled.