Newborn held ‘hostage’ by Mexican hospital finally released, Martinsville couple headed home

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. – A newborn preemie who was being held “hostage” by a Cancun hospital was finally released and is headed back to Indiana.

The nightmare started for Martinsville couple Michaela Smith and Larry Ralph Jr. shortly after their first child was born.

Michaela gave birth to Beckham 12 weeks early while they were on vacation in Mexico. He weighed just two pounds, eight ounces.

Shortly after his birth, the family says the hospital demanded they pay $13,000 for Beckham’s first day of care and various other fees.

The family says the hospital told them Beckham couldn’t leave until they paid the entire bill up front. The total kept changing but was last pegged at $30,000, just two hours after the family was told it would be $27,000.

The family had to pay an additional $30,000 up front to pay for the air ambulance to transport Beckham back to Indiana.

They contacted Senator Donnelly’s office, and they got back with the family on Thursday. His office said they reached out to the U.S. Embassy in Mexico.

Fortunately, the hospital released the family on Thursday afternoon, and they boarded a medical jet to head back to the United State. The jet is making a stop at U.S. Customs in Pensacola before heading to Indianapolis. When they arrive back in the Hoosier state, Beckham will be transported to Riley Hospital for Children.

If all goes well, they should be back in Indianapolis by 6 p.m.