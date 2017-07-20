Millions of Hoosiers to be reimbursed by BMV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind-- The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles will be issuing more than $62 million in reimbursements.

In a Thursday morning press conference, Irwin Levin, an attorney with Cohen and Malad announced that more than five million Hoosiers will be getting some money back from the BMV.

“Everyone, individuals, businesses, organizations, whoever was overcharged can get their money back,” he said.

The settlement is part of a class-action lawsuit in which the BMV, from a period between 2002 and 2014, overcharged people with fees on items like ID cards, licenses and vehicle registrations.

The BMV already agreed to another settlement of $30 million in 2013 over license fees.

In their conclusion of judgment the Marion Superior Court found:

“The overcharged fees exceeded the amount the BMV was authorized by law to charge. And the BMV received money from the class members for those fees in circumstances that in equity and good conscience the BMV ought not to retain.”

Levin says the fees will be returned to customers in the form of credits at their next BMV transaction, unlike a previous 2013 settlement in which checks were mailed out.

In a statement BMV attorney Carl Hayes told CBS4, “The BMV is pleased to have resolved this protracted litigation, and it looks forward to providing best-in-class driver and vehicle service to Hoosiers.”

How much a person will receive in the settlement will depend factors such as how many years they were being excessively charged, or how many cars they registered during the time period.

Most of the reimbursements will be automatically added to customer BMV accounts however, due to BMV records from the years 2002-2006 being destroyed, customers from during that time period will have to visit the BMV website and submit a claim.

For those customers who will no longer be doing business with the BMV, such as those who live out of state, checks for the reimbursement amount can be mailed.

The average settlement is expected to be between $1 and $50

For more information on the settlement and how you can get your money back, you can the BMV website.