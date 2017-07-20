× Greenfield bartender arrested after drunk driver caused fatal crash

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Greenfield bartender is arrested after prosecutors say he broke the law serving intoxicated customers resulting in a fatal car crash.

The fatal accident took place more in early April. A small roadside memorial marks the spot where state police say an intoxicated driver lost control driving down the road in Hancock county and crashed.

The driver Scott Wynn and passenger Mitchell Wadley were both killed.

Investigators say alcohol was a leading cause of the crash.

“This tragic accident was definitely avoidable,” said Indiana State Excise Police Corp. Heather Lynch.

Prosecutors believe the victims came to Ro’s Bar and Grill in Greenfield before the crash and were served several rounds of drinks by the same bartender even after the men showed signs of severe intoxication. Excise police say that is against the law.

“Indiana state law requires that alcoholic beverage establishments and servers do not serve patrons who are visibly intoxicated,” said Lynch.

This week the bartender who served the drinks, Anthony Helsley, was arrested at work and now faces two counts of selling alcoholic beverages to intoxicated persons.

As for the bar itself, the owner is facing several citations, particularly because prosecutors claim Helsley never completed a training program required by state law.

Excise police say the message from the case and their overall mission is simple.

“The goal is to ensure public safety,” said Lynch.

Employees at the bar were not able to comment on the case.

The Hancock county prosecutors office will handle the charges against the bartender. The charges are misdemeanors.