Forest Manor Multi-Service Center to close its doors

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Located in the heart of one of the city’s key focus areas for assistance, the Forest Manor Multi-Service Center announced it is closing its doors to clients Aug 1.

“We are Forest Manor. ’We’ being the community,” said Darrin Orr, a member of the Center’s board. “So even if the building is closed, the residents and the stakeholders and other assets will still be here.”

Up to 2,000 clients access the Center’s youth, seniors and emergency services annually.

“There’s a lot of change going on and there are great community partners right now,” said Dana Harrison, Interim Executive Director since April. “The time is right where we can hand off our programs and people can really be taken care of well and simultaneously we can step back during this pause and take a fresh look at the community and the people and the other resources and determine what makes the most sense for the future moving forward.”

According to 2015 financial records listed on Guidestar, the Center finished the year with a $76,167 deficit, based on expenses of $747,730 versus income of $671,563.

The Center’s leadership said the shutdown of services does not necessarily mean Forest Manor is going out of business while it reevaluates its place in the community.

“We will definitely have a seat at the table and we will be convening the table even with others in the community as we take a look at the landscape,” said Harrison. “My hope when I fast forward to 2018 is that we are seeing very clearly what the needs are and we see very clearly what our role is.”

About 30 percent of Forest Manor’s revenues come from the United Way of Central Indiana.

“Over a period of decades neighborhoods change, providers change and the external environment in general changes so the challenges and opportunities change,” said Ann Murtlow, President & CEO of UWCI. “We’ve been providing them with the funds for consulting help and they have been working with us as they have come to the conclusion that services need to cease on August 1st.”

The Center intends to relocate all of its clients with new agencies and programs in the next ten days.