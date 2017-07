× Child, 3, revived after being pulled from private pool in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ind.– A child was pulled out of a private pool Thursday morning and revived, according to the Plainfield Fire Department.

Crews were called to the 5400 block of Caplen Bay Court just after 11 a.m.

The 3-year-old child was pulled from the water and revived by crews on the scene.

The child was awake and breathing while being transported to Riley Hospital for Children. The child was listed in good condition.