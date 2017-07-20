× A Heat Advisory for parts of Central Indiana

A heat advisory has been issued for the southern third of Indiana through 7pm Saturday. The hottest air in four years is locked in place over the state and dangerously hot conditions are likely for the next three days. Temperatures will rise into the mid 90s with the heat index reaching near 100 degrees and with weather this extreme everyone will need be careful in the heat.

Along with the heat we’ll have a daily chance for isolated thunderstorms each day through race weekend.

A cold front will move across the state Monday morning and bring relief early next week. We’ll have lower humidity and cooler temperatures.

Temperatures will be well above average through the weekend.

We’ll have a chance for rain Friday and Saturday.

We’ll have a slight risk for severe storms for the next 48 hours.

Scattered storms will develop Friday afternoon.

Scattered storms will develop Saturday afternoon.

Storms will be more widespread Saturday evening.

Scattered t-storms are likely Sunday.

Up to an inch of rain is likely this week.

Expect a hot, humid Brickyard 400 weekend.

Br sure to double check the back seat this week.

Cooler, drier air arrives next week.