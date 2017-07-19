× Voter fraud commission to hold first meeting; Pence and Holcomb set to meet

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A number of notable Hoosiers will be involved in some key events Wednesday at the White House.

Vice President Mike Pence will chair the first meeting of the new voter fraud commission Wednesday morning. Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson is a member of the committee and will be in attendance.

The commission has already attracted some controversy after the White House requested personal voter data from every state—a request some states are rejecting.

Wednesday afternoon, Pence will meet with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb at the White House. The governor is scheduled to speak at a joint fundraiser in Washington to raise money for his fundraising committee and the state Republican Party.

Holcomb’s meeting with Pence is informal and has no set agenda.