× The hottest air in four years has arrived

The hottest air in four years has arrived. A large dome of hot air is locked in place over the middle of the country. Temperatures will rise well into the 90s with the heat index reaching near 100 degrees for the next four days. With weather this extreme everyone will need be careful in the heat.

Along with the heat we’ll have a daily chance for isolated thunderstorms each day through the weekend.

A cold front will move across the state Monday morning and bring relief early next week.

This will be the hottest week of the year so far.

We’ve had 3, 90-degree days this Summer.

With highs in the 90s, temperatures soar inside locked cars,

We should get to this milestone this week.

We’ll have a daily chance for widely scattered t-storms through the weekend.

Expect a hot, humid race weekend.

A few t-storms are likely Saturday.

T-storms will be more widespread Sunday.

The rain chances will end when the front passes on Monday.

Up to an inch of rain is likely through the weekend.