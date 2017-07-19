Police: Robbery suspect rams IMPD squad car while trying to get away

Posted 6:40 am, July 19, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A robbery suspect crashed into multiple vehicles, including a police cruiser, while trying to get away Tuesday night.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers at the scene, a man robbed a Dollar General store on the east side and then took off in his car.

He eventually crashed into a car at 10th and Shadeland and continued eastbound on 10th Street, where the car struck another vehicle at the Franklin Road intersection.

Police said the man then intentionally rammed an IMPD car; the officer suffered minor injuries. The man was taken into custody.

