Police arrest two people after storage unit broken into in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind.– Police arrested two people early Wednesday morning after allegedly catching them inside a storage unit that wasn’t theirs.

Columbus police responded to the Storage Express located at 170 15th Street around 2:30 a.m. on a report of a suspicious person walking around.

Officers found an unattended vehicle and could see someone with a flashlight in a unit. Officers also located a large hole that had been cut in the chain link perimeter fence. A security camera had also been moved.

After some time, the door of the storage unit opened and two people were inside. Jeremiah W. Clark, 31, of Franklin and Cheryl L. Bailey, 30, of Edinburgh were taken into custody.

After speaking with the owner, the officers determined the locks had been removed and nobody had permission to be inside the unit. Clark and Bailey face preliminary charges of burglary and theft.