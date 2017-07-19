× Police arrest 8-year-old boy in northern Indiana accused of leading them on vehicle pursuit

GOSHEN, Ind. – Police in northern Indiana arrested an 8-year-old boy accused of leading them on a vehicle pursuit, WSBT reports.

The Goshen Police Department first began investigating the incident around 9 p.m. on Tuesday after they received a report about a person driving recklessly.

Officers located the driver and tried to get him to pull over. That’s when he led officers on a vehicle pursuit through downtown Goshen.

He stopped a short time later, and officers arrested him for operating a vehicle without a license and resisting arrest with a vehicle.

WSBT reports that police released the boy to his family.