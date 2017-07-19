× Marion County Sheriff’s Office asking community to help name new K9 officer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help name its newest K9 officer.

Officials say the pup still needs to finish training, but afterwards he will work as a bomb-sniffing dog in the City-County Building.

Those who want to submit their suggested names can do so in the comments section of the Facebook post below. Sheriff John R. Layton will choose the winning name.

On Wednesday, another local sheriff’s office said goodbye to a longtime K9 officer. Delaware County deputies honored the dog with an emotional last call.