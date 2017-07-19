Marion County Sheriff’s Office asking community to help name new K9 officer

Posted 4:23 pm, July 19, 2017, by , Updated at 04:49PM, July 19, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help name its newest K9 officer.

Officials say the pup still needs to finish training, but afterwards he will work as a bomb-sniffing dog in the City-County Building.

Those who want to submit their suggested names can do so in the comments section of the Facebook post below. Sheriff John R. Layton will choose the winning name.

On Wednesday, another local sheriff’s office said goodbye to a longtime K9 officer. Delaware County deputies honored the dog with an emotional last call.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s