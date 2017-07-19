Man taken into custody after traffic stop leads to chase on northeast side

Suspect taken into custody on July 19, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police took a man into custody after a brief chase on the northeast side early Wednesday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, officers tried to make a traffic stop at 37th Place and Alsace Drive when the driver took off toward 38th Street.

The driver got out of the car on Grant Avenue after a short pursuit, and police set up a perimeter at Grant Avenue and Forest Manor Avenue as they searched for the man.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly after that.

