LIVE STREAM: IMS President Doug Boles shares important info for anyone attending Brickyard 400

Posted 12:57 pm, July 19, 2017, by , Updated at 01:30PM, July 19, 2017

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – The Brickyard 400 is this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

IMS officials are sharing helpful information for fans at a press conference at 1:30 p.m. today. It’s supposed to be very hot on Sunday, so a doctor will be available to talk about how to stay safe in the heat.

They will also discuss a big change at this year’s event. Races are now split into three stages with two pre-determined breaks, and championship points are awarded to the leaders at those breaks.

The new format is causing drivers to adjust their strategies at each track, like when they choose to change tires and add fuel and when it’s safe to pass.

