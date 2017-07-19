× Delphi murder suspect sketch draws surge of tips for police

DELPHI, Ind. — Authorities say they’ve seen a surge in tips about the slayings of two northern Indiana girls since releasing a composite sketch of a man suspected in the February killings.

Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby says investigators received at least 1,000 leads via email and telephone within 24 hours of Monday’s release of the FBI artist’s sketch of the man. Prior to releasing the sketch, police said tips had decreased to about 10 per day. “The public is looking at this again… it’s helping. It’s also encouraging for the investigators, too,” ISP Sgt. Kim Riley said

Police say the man is the main suspect in the murders of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams. Their bodies were found near the Delphi Historic Trails on February 14 after they were reported missing by family. Police later released a recording of a suspect saying “down the hill.”

If you have any information regarding the investigation, police are encouraging you to call the tip line at 844-459-5786. Callers can remain anonymous.