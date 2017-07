× Delaware County authorities mourn death of K9 officer

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. – The Delaware County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the death of longtime K9 officer Sabo.

Sabo was 8-years-old, and he served the department for six years. He was a faithful partner and companion.

He had degenerative hip issues and bone loss, and he couldn’t walk. He will sadly be laid to rest today at noon, and there will be an escort with full honors for him.