Court Docs: Greenwood man facing felony after neighbor shot him in June

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – The man that was shot in June by his neighbor, an Indianapolis firefighter, will now reportedly face charges.

Police say a shootout occurred between Jeffery Weigle, and his neighbor, IFD fireman Dean Keller, on June 27 in Greenwood as part of a feud over property lines.

According to court documents, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office will now charge Weigle with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a level 6 felony.

After investigating, police say Weigle reversed on his lawn tractor near their fence lines and pulled out a handgun. Keller then pulled out his handgun and struck Weigle three to four times, police say.

The shooting was captured on Keller’s security cameras.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says there have been more than a dozen police reports involving Weigle and Keller. Back in 2011, police arrested both men for battery after a fight over their dogs ended in a stabbing and physical fight.

According to court documents, police received an email Thursday from a woman who claimed her mother, Weigle’s landlord, recently visited him in the hospital.

During that conversation, Weigle allegedly said that he was going to get out of the hospital and kill Dean Keller.

Sheriff Cox tells us that they are currently looking into the threat allegations.