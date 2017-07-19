× Carrier layoffs begin Thursday with 300 workers as production moves to Mexico

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Thursday is the last day of work for hundreds of Carrier workers.

The business is laying off about 300 employees this week at its Indy factory on the west side. Several hundred more jobs are slated to be eliminated later this year.

Last year, Carrier’s parent company United Technologies said it planned to move production Mexico, laying off about 1,400 Hoosiers. Last fall, President Trump struck a deal with Carrier to save some of those jobs, but not all of them.

“Here’s what’s going to happen,” President Donald Trump said in April 2016. “I’ll get a call from the head of Carrier and he’ll say, ‘Mr. President, we’ve decided to stay in the United States.’ That’s what’s going to happen — 100%.”

He ended up saving about 800 jobs from being outsourced. As part of their deal with President Trump, Carrier got around $7 million in tax refunds if the jobs stay in Indy for the next decade.

On Wednesday, Carrier released a statement reiterating the 300 jobs were being moved this week. The company says 30 employees have chosen to take advantage of Carrier’s Employee Scholar Program to pursue degree programs. Carrier says it will reimburse four-year education costs and also reimburse for any technical training for those pursuing a certification program.

All affected Carrier employees will get a one-time payment, severance pay and six months of medical insurance after being laid off.

“As previously announced, in total, this transition will impact approximately 600 Indianapolis jobs over the next several months. The impacted employees will have an opportunity for employment across UTC’s manufacturing operations,” the company said in the statement.