Brew Link Brewing Company brings local brewery options to Hendricks County

PLAINFIELD, Ind.– For many, Hendricks County has never been considered a hotbed for breweries. However, with options scattered near downtown, Broad Ripple, and the north side, Hendricks County residents would often have to travel almost 30 minutes to enjoy a local brew.

That was until Ruari Crabbe and Adam Burke teamed up and brought what began as a home brew supply store in Fountain Square, here to Plainfield at their location at 212 E. Main Street. Since then, Yelpers have shared glowing reviews not only about the beer, but about the neighborly vibe here.

“I grew up in Plainfield, graduated from Plainfield, so that’s kind of why we decided to move here and set up base here and the response has just been out of this world,” says Crabbe.

Stepping in to Brew Link Brewing Company feels like dropping by your best friend’s favorite hangout spot. With couches, cozy décor, games and, of course, beer. And when it comes to their most popular brews, Yelpers consistently mention the Ivory White Stout, and the How Now Brown Cow salted caramel brown ale as favorites.

But reading the tap list is an experience in itself, with far out names like “Cosmic Jacuzzi” and “Insert Hop Reference.”

“A lot of them are named after people or dogs or bands. That’s where Cosmic Jacuzzi came from. It’s in a band lyric,” Crabbe says.

With all that beer, though, you’re going to want something to eat. That’s where Brew Link takes their neighborly vibe to a whole new level because, while they don’t serve food themselves, they have partnered with CJ’s Pizza right across the street.

“They made their own exclusive menu for us. So, if you call them, they’ll expedite it and deliver it right to your table in 15 to 20 minutes,” says Crabbe.

Four Things You Need to Know:

Brew Link is closed on Mondays

They are family-friendly

Their most popular brews are the How Now Brown Cow (a salted caramel brown ale) and the Ivory Stout (a unique white stout.)

Brew Link Brewing does not serve food, but you can order from neighboring restaurants, like CJ’s Pizza, which created a custom menu just for Brew Link customers.

No matter what your palette prefers, Brew Link promises something for everyone. Only one question remains: take it to go or enjoy it right here?

“People love that you can come in and actually get the beer to go. But the actual atmosphere leaves people wanting to stick around,” says Yelp Indy’s Brittany Smith.

And according to Crabbe, that happens more often than not.

He says, “We get a lot of people coming in here for work on their ‘lunch breaks,’ but they don’t end up going back [to work].”

