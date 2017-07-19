Brace yourself for the hottest week of the year!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are in the hottest week of 2017! Today will be the first of four consecutive days with highs in the 90s! Expect hazy sunshine, light winds and a heat index around 96 degrees by 3 p.m. We are just shy of heat advisory criteria today, however heat advisories will likely be posted in the next 24-48 hours.

There is a 10% chance for an isolated T-shower today, but most will stay dry.

We do have an Air Quality Alert today, for elevated ozone levels. You will want to carpool if you can and limit outdoor strenuous activity during the heat of the day between noon and 5 p.m.

Believe it or not, we will get even hotter after today. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s Thursday through Saturday with heat indices between 100 and 105. Heat advisories will likely be posted.

It will remain hot and humid into the weekend with increasing thunderstorm chances by Sunday. There will be a possible thunderstorm during the Brickyard 400 on Sunday.

High humidity continues through Sunday. We finally get rid of the humidity Monday and Tuesday.