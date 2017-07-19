Body cam footage shows Muncie officers firing shots at man who tried to hit them with car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNCIE, Ind.-- Newly-released body camera footage shows the moments officers fired at a man who charged at them with his car.

The two officers who fired shots won't face any charges, according to Delaware County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Eric Hoffman. Hoffman said there was no evidence the two Muncie police officers committed any criminal acts when they shot 48-year-old Charles Kevin Dinkins in March.

Authorities say Dinkins drove away and crashed his car when they tried to stop him for a traffic offense.

The two officers reportedly left their car and were trying to help an injured woman passenger who had exited Dinkins’ car when he allegedly drove in their direction, drawing their gunfire.

In the video, you can hear officers yelling at him to stop the car, then "shots fired, shots fired, shots fired." They tell the female passenger to get on the ground and show her hands, then an officer says, "he tried to run us over."

Dinkins was eventually taken into custody and transported to the hospital. He was treated for a few days before going to jail.

On Tuesday, Dinkins was found guilty of aggravated battery when the assault poses a substantial risk of death, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement and leaving the scene of an accident.