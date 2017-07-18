UPDATE: Missing 14-year-old girl last seen in downtown Lafayette area found safe

Posted 5:34 am, July 18, 2017, by , Updated at 01:50PM, July 18, 2017

Update (July 18, 2017)– Police say a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing has been found safe. We have removed her name and photo from this story due to her status as a juvenile.

Original story:

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Lafayette police are looking for a missing teenager.

The teen was last seen in the downtown Lafayette area wearing a dark-colored shirt, jeans and brown sandals.

She’s about 4’10” and 120 pounds with long, dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Lafayette Police Department at (765) 807-1200.

