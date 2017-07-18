× Those with non-violent warrants in Marion County can have cases heard at ‘Operation Safe Surrender’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – For three days in August, people with non-violent outstanding warrants in Marion County can have their cases heard at the Messiah Baptist Church.

The church has partnered with FOX59, CBS4, IMPD, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office and several others for the “Operation Safe Surrender” event.

Those with the following offenses are eligible: Misdemeanors, level 6 and D felonies, and child support warrants out of Marion County Circuit and Superior Courts.

Police say the environment is less stressful and safer for both offenders and officers. Clergy officials say in years past, some warrants were lifted and others had dates reset.

“The church creates a kind of hospitality and environment that perhaps would not always be the case if they were to go into custody or to go downtown,” said Pastor Stephen Clay.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 17 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 18 and 19.

Anyone with questions regarding qualifications is asked to call 317-327-3982.