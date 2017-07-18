× The warmest air in four years has arrived

A large dome of hot air is locked in place over the middle of the country. Temperatures will rise well into the 90s with the heat index reaching above 100 degrees for the next five days.

Not only will this be the hottest week of the year so far, but we’ll feel the warmest air in years. Four years to be exact.

Along with the heat we’ll have a daily chance for isolated thunderstorms each day this week through the weekend.

A cold front will move across the state Sunday night and bring relief early next week.

Temperatures will range five to ten degrees above average this week.

It’s been four years since Indianapolis reached 95 degrees.

Be sure to check the back seat for kids and pets this week.

We’ll have a daily chance for isolated t-storms this week.

Isolated t-storms will be possible along a warm front Friday.

Isolated t-storms will be possible along a warm front Saturday.

Scattered t-storms will be likely Sunday as a cold front approaches.

Up to an inch of rain is likely this week.

Cooler, drier air will move n behind the cold front Monday. Highs will be in the 70s.