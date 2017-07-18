Hottest week of 2017 arrives; expect heat indices of 100+ over the next 2 days

Posted 6:35 am, July 18, 2017, by , Updated at 06:40AM, July 18, 2017

We will stay JUST shy of the 90-degree mark this afternoon with hazy sunshine and virtually calm winds. However, with the high humidity it will FEEL like 95 degrees by 3-4 p.m.

There is a 10% for an isolated shower east of US-31 this afternoon, but most stay dry.

Excessive heat watches and warnings have already been issued for several states just west of us, and we will get HOTTER by the day.  I suspect we'll see some heat advisories posted for central Indiana over the next 24-48 hours because it will get hotter and more humid as the week progresses.

The hottest days will be Thursday and Friday. Our heat index will range between 100 and 105 on Thursday and Friday afternoons.

T-shower chances will go up by this weekend.  Storms will be mostly north on Friday and still very hit or miss on Saturday. The coverage will go up slightly on Sunday and there could be a few showers around for the Brickyard 500. We'll cut some of the high heat and humidity early next week.

