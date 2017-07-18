× Single-game Colts tickets go on sale July 20

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Football season is right around the corner, and the Colts will begin selling single home game tickets this week.

The ticket sales begin Thursday, July 20 at 10 a.m. They will be available at the Lucas Oil Stadium ticket office, by phone at 1-800-745-3000 and online through Ticketmaster.

Ticket for the Lions and Bengals preseason games and the Cardinals, Browns, 49ers, Jaguars, Steelers, Titans, Broncos and Texans regular season games will be available. The price will range from $56-168 per ticket.

The Indianapolis Colts say tickets for the Pittsburgh Steelers game will be sold as a two-game package with the Denver Broncos Game. Tickets for game against the San Francisco 49ers, when Peyton Manning’s jersey will be retired, will be sold as a two-game package with the home opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

Find more information on Colts tickets by clicking here.

The Colts will play a total of four preseason games against the following teams:

Sunday, August 13 DETROIT 1:30PM — FOX59

Saturday, August 19 At Dallas 7:00PM — FOX59

Saturday, August 26 At Pittsburgh 7:30PM — FOX59

Thursday, August 31 CINCINNATI 7:00PM — FOX59

Full list of regular season opponents: