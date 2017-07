× Police: Missing 14-year-old girl last seen in downtown Lafayette area

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Lafayette police are looking for a missing teenager.

Jasmin Perez, 14, was last seen in the downtown Lafayette area wearing a dark-colored shirt, jeans and brown sandals.

She’s about 4’10” and 120 pounds with long, dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Lafayette Police Department at (765) 807-1200.