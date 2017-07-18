× Police: Man wanted in connection with ID theft and fraud case in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a fraud case.

Surveillance cameras captured the man entering a financial institution in the 10500 block of Michigan Road in Carmel on March 11, 2017. The man is accused of committing identity theft and fraud, police said.

Investigators are asking the public to help identify the man.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or 800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit a mobile tip through the P3tips app for Apple or Android phones or visit www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. Information can be submitted anonymously.