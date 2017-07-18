× NASA’s map shows how much of the total solar eclipse Indiana will see

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Mark your calendars! A total solar eclipse will take place on Monday, August 21, 2017. This is the first time a total solar eclipse will cross the entire country in 99 years. The eclipse has been nicknamed the “Great American Eclipse” because the total eclipse path will only pass through the U.S.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the earth. This casts a shadow onto earth, and it will cause the sky to darken.

The lines on NASA’s interactive map show the path of totality. The closest place to Indiana in the path of totality is Morganfield, Kentucky which is about 35 miles away from Evansville.

However, everyone in the state, and across the nation, will be able to see a partial eclipse, weather permitting, of course. Use the interactive map to click on your city and get detailed eclipse information for any location.

For Indianapolis residents, the eclipse will start at approximately 12:57 p.m. and it will last until 3:48 p.m. The maximum eclipse time is 2:25 p.m.

IMPORTANT: Do not look directly at the solar eclipse. You can damage your eyes. You need to wear proper solar filters, eclipse glasses or watch shadows cast by trees.