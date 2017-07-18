× Morgan County woman charged in son’s death now accused of threatening to kill sister

MOORESVILLE, Ind. – A Mooresville woman accused of conspiring to kill her 5-year-old son is facing new charges for allegedly threatening to kill her sister.

The woman, Meghan Price, and her boyfriend were arrested for neglect and conspiracy to commit murder following the child’s death in June.

During Price’s initial hearing on Wednesday, police say she was caught carrying an 8-inch knife in her purse in the courthouse. Then, after the hearing, police say she threatened to kill her sister, who is a witness in the case against Price.

Detective Chad Richardt says Price had to be physically restrained outside the courtroom, near an elevator.

A warrant for Price’s arrest was issued Thursday and she turned herself in on Friday. Price was out on bond from the case surrounding the death of her son.

She is now facing new charges of intimidation, disorderly conduct and provocation. She has a new bond hearing on Thursday, July 20. Authorities may try to revoke her bond.