Indianapolis declares Knozone Action Day for Wednesday, July 19

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Wednesday will mark a Knozone Action Day for Indianapolis.

The Office of Sustainability made the decision based on ground-level ozone values that “continue to trend upward.”

Officials said air quality on July 19 could pose difficulties for certain individuals, especially children, the elderly and anyone suffering from lung diseases or other health problems. Those in the affected groups should limit their exposure outdoors.

According to Wednesday’s forecast, ground-level ozone values may be high, leading to the formation of smog in urban areas. Smog can form when emissions sources from cars and lawnmowers react with heat and sunlight.

Hoosiers are encouraged to take the following precautions on Knozone Action Days:

Reduce vehicle idling, including in drive-thru lanes

Use active forms of transportation (walking, biking or public transportation)

Fill gas tanks and mow after 7 p.m.

For more information, visit knozone.com/actionday.