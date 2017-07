× Hit-and-run crash kills motorcyclist on city’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the city’s northwest side Tuesday night.

Police were called to the scene near the intersection of 52nd Street and Lafayette Road around 7:20 p.m.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

