2 children dead, multiple injuries reported after semi crash on I-70 near Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.– Police say several people were injured and two children died Tuesday in a crash on I-70 near Terre Haute.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Joe Watts said the crash involved two semi trucks and a car on westbound I-70 at the 16 mile marker, just east of Terre Haute.

Two children died in the crash, Watts said. Another child is in critical condition and their mother was injured. A truck driver was airlifted from the scene in unknown condition.

The crash has caused several lane closures in the area.

This story is developing.