A large dome of hot air will park itself over the middle of the country and temperatures will rise well into the 90s with the heat index reaching above 100 degrees late this week.

Not only will this be the hottest week of the year so far, but we'll feel the warmest air in years. Four years to be exact.

Along with the heat we'll have a daily chance for widely scattered thunderstorms each day this week through the weekend.

We've had three, 90-degree days so far this year.

Temperatures will be 5-10 degrees above average this week.

The warmest air in four years is on the way.

Be careful with kids and pets in this extreme heat.

We'll have a daily chance for rain later this week.

Up to a half inch of rain is likely this week.