Teen arrested after deputy witnessed him groping female in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 15-year-old boy was arrested in downtown Indianapolis after a sheriff’s deputy says he saw him grope a female early Sunday morning.

Deputy Todd Eppert noted in an incident report that he was patrolling on a bicycle around 12:30 a.m. when he witnessed the incident near the intersection of S. Capitol Ave. and W. Maryland St.

According to the report, the juvenile walked up to the female while she was talking to law enforcement officers, reached between her legs, and grabbed her buttocks and vagina area.

Deputy Eppert says he then grabbed the teen and placed him under arrest for disorderly conduct.

The teen reportedly admitted to touching the female inappropriately and said she was his friend.