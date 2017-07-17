× Speck Mellencamp arrested for public intoxication, resisting law enforcement

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– Police arrested the son of singer John Mellencamp early Sunday morning after an argument outside a Bloomington Jimmy John’s.

Speck Mellencamp faces preliminary misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and resisting law enforcement. Police say Speck and his brother, Hud, were involved in a fight outside the sub shop at Kirkwood and Dunn.

The police report states Speck had blood on his face and would not cooperate with authorities or provide information. Hud told officers he was hit by an unknown man. He suffered an abrasion on his neck and a small cut on his nose.

In addition to being uncooperative with police, Speck was also said to be “very belligerent” with medical personnel who were trying to treat him. Hud was released after providing a statement to police. He said a group of guys started “mouthing off” at the brothers before the incident began.

The brothers were in trouble with authorities in 2013 after a fight resulted in felony charges. A judge allowed Speck to serve a four-day sentence in 12-hour stints because he suffers from a panic disorder.

In the 2013 case, Hud received a one year suspended sentence with a year of probation and 50 hours of community service.