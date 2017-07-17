Plane forced to land at North Carolina airport after passenger ‘passes gas’

RALEIGH, NC – An American Airlines plane was forced to land at a North Carolina airport on Sunday afternoon after a passenger “passed gas,” according to WNCN.

A spokesperson with Raleigh-Durham International Airport reports that mid-flight passengers on the plane began to feel ill and nauseous with headaches. The plane landed at the airport due to a “medical call.”

All passengers were taken off the plane, and investigators later determined the incident was caused by a passenger who “passed gas.”

American Airlines officials released the following statement on Sunday night to WNCN, denying that the odor was caused by flatulence:

“We did have an aircraft from Charlotte to RDU this afternoon, that landed at 2:19 p.m. ET, and arrived the gate at 2:21 p.m. ET, that is currently out of service for an actual mechanical issue – and odor in the cabin. But it is not due to “passed gas” as mentioned.”

