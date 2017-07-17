× New brunch festival in Indianapolis will pit restaurants against each other

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A new brunch festival is coming to Indianapolis.

The event billed “Baby Got Brunch” will pit 25 of the city’s best brunch restaurants against each other. Attendees will text to vote on who has the best biscuits and gravy, waffles, eggs, bacon and toast.

Competing restaurants include: Bluebeard, Pioneer, Patachou, Rook, Goose the Market, and Stella.

The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Pan Am Pavilion at 201 S Capitol Ave.

General admission tickets will cost $50, while VIP tickets will go for $75. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 12. You must be 21 or older to attend.

Those with VIP access will be able to enter the event one hour early. Both ticket prices include access to a build-your-own bloody mary bar and mimosa bar.

According to the event’s website, the mission is to “promote restaurants with innovative brunch menus, and to use proceeds to support The Patachou Foundation, putting wholesome food in the hands of school children in Indianapolis experiencing food insecurity.”