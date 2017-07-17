Libertarians host ‘drink-in’ as commissions forms to potentially overhaul the state’s alcohol code

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHERIDAN, Ind. – For the second time in months, the Libertarian Party of Indiana hosted a “drink-in” Sunday to push major reforms ahead of what could become the largest change to Indiana’s alcohol law in decades.

“What this is – is about government picking winners and losers,” Rodney Benker said, vice chair of the state Libertarian party.

The Ricker’s gas station in Sheridan hosted the event, one of two of the chain’s convenience stores that can sell cold beer for the time being. Lawmakers cracked down on the move last session prompting controversy and the beginning of a major review of the state’s alcohol code.

“At this point, it’s not just about cold beer and Sunday sales,” Danny Lundy said. “It’s about fair liquor licenses all around. Why are the rules different for one group as opposed to a different group?”

The new state commission is assembling which includes a number of lawmakers and members outside the Statehouse, under the leadership for former State Sen. Beverly Gard, who will embark on the two-year review and eventually recommend changes to the General Assembly.

House Speaker Brian Bosma called the deliberations a “monumental task” to work “through the web of Indiana’s complex alcohol laws and identify ways the state can better balance consumer convenience with public safety.”

A first meeting for later this summer or early fall has yet to be scheduled.