Lebanon man arrested after allegedly hitting son with autism and wife with cord

LEBANON, Ind. – A Lebanon man is facing two felony counts of domestic battery for allegedly abusing his wife and 3-year-old son with autism.

The female victim told officers that her husband, Ismael Beltran-Ortiz, 27, has been physically abusive to her and their son for multiple years, according to court documents.

The most recent abuse allegedly happened on July 10. The wife told officers that she woke up to the sound of her son crying and then observed Beltran-Ortiz holding the boy down.

The woman reports that her son wanted to play with his tablet, but it was not charged. When she explained that to the boy, he reportedly got upset and pulled the charging cord from a wall.

That’s when court documents say Beltran-Ortiz “became angry and took the charger from (the boy’s) hands and then struck (the boy) twice,” as if it were a whip. The woman then stepped in to protect the child and Beltran-Ortiz reportedly began striking her and kicked her in the side.

Police say the injuries of the woman and child were consistent with being struck with a charger cord.

The woman told police that she never contacted authorities, because Beltran-Ortiz threatened to take the child and leave for Mexico, and she would never see him again.