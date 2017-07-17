Joseph eager for new opportunities with Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers newest addition hasn’t stepped on the court in Blue and Gold yet, but knows what to expect when he does.

Cory Joseph helped his old team, the Raptors, to a playoff series win in seven games over Indiana in 2016.

“Definitely tough battles”, Joseph remembers. “Definitely a tough place to play. Fans are absolutely crazy here, which is a good thing. I’m looking forward to that.”

In that series, the Pacers front office took particular notice of the young point guard.

“We saw him in the playoffs, and i think the biggest thing is his competitive fire,” explains team president Kevin Pritchard. “He’s tough. He likes getting out there and competing.”

“He’s a guy that he still feels he has some things to prove,” explains head coach Nate McMillan, “as well as Darren (Collison) and (Victor) Oladipo. We’re bringing in those guys, guys with high motors, and I love that about this roster we’re putting together.”

“Very refreshing,” says Joseph about joining a new team for the coming season. “We got a bunch of hungry guys coming to this team, looking to play with that chip on their shoulder, get better, and do it together.”

