Owner of stolen CDs, hard drives offering $600 for return: ‘I’m hoping for a miracle’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A man traveling through Indianapolis is asking Hoosier for help.

“I’ve prayed so much about this over the past week. I’m really hoping for a miracle,” said Jeffrey Liebowitz, burglary victim.

Last week, Jeffrey Liebowitz was on his way home to Texas when he made a pit stop in Indianapolis. A thief stole equipment worth more than $20,000 from Liebowitz’s car while it was in a downtown parking garage. Cameras, hard drives and CDs, gone.

“I’m not angry. I’m just heartbroken,” said Liebowitz.

It’s not about the money, for Liebowitz it’s about the memories.

“All the memories I had with my identical twin brother and my best friend, the two people I was closest to in my life that has recently passed away. That’s now gone,” said Liebowitz.

In 2007, Liebowitz’s identical twin, Eric, was killed. The next year, his best friend Christina died. Recently he found dozens of disposable cameras in a storage unit and had the pictures transferred to CDs. More than 600 pictures, the majority of which he had never seen.

“I was in such a state of anticipation and excitement to see my twin brother and Christina that I wanted to wait for a good time that I could really cherish and enjoy seeing their faces again,” said Liebowitz.

If you’ve been around downtown, you may have seen flyers taped on trees and street poles, offering a $600 reward for the return of the stolen hard drives and CDs. So far, Liebowitz has put up 300 signs. Also listed on the flyer is a list of places where Liebowitz says the thief used his stolen credit cards.

“I try not to judge the person who did this. I know everybody has a life situation and sometimes we get overwhelmed,” said Liebowitz.

Liebowitz understands that mistakes happen and he admits he may have made a mistake, himself. He isn’t sure if he left his car unlocked or if the thief picked the lock. Liebowitz doesn’t want anyone to get in trouble. All he wants back is his memories.

“That’s all I need, that’s really all I need,” said Liebowitz.

If you know anything that can help track down Liebowitz’s devices, call 512-709-5250.