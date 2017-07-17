× Get ready for some serious heat and humidity building in this week with heat indices ~100 by Wednesday

Get ready for a HOT and HUMID week of weather! It will be the hottest week that we’ve seen so far this summer. Today will actually be the “coolest” day of the week with highs in the low to mid 80s. Heat indices will be between 88 and 90 this afternoon, but they’ll get near 100 later in the week.

Spotty T-storms will fire up this afternoon. Not everyone will see the rain today, as it will be hit or miss, but it will keep some clouds around and temperatures back in the low 80s. Thunderstorms will die down by sunset which is around 9pm.

Both the temperatures and the humidity will CLIMB as the week progresses. We have a couple different chances to get into the 90s. By the middle of the week heat indices will be ~100+.

Additional thunderstorm chances return Thursday, mainly north of Indy. Storm chances increase for all of central Indiana on Friday and this weekend, however the heat and humidity will stick around through the weekend.