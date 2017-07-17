× Friends, family react after names of three men murdered on north side released

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis police continue to search for a killer following a triple murder Sunday night.

Indianapolis police were called out just after 6 p.m. Sunday to the Somerset Lake Apartments. When officers arrived, they found three men shot dead in an apartment in the building at 7802 Somerset Bay.

The three men killed were identified as Dominique Miller, 25, Jordan Wright, 25, and Justin Crowder, 19.

The crime left people like Shevy Price in shock.

“No matter what this was over, this kind of thing shouldn’t be happening,” said Price, who went to high school with Crowder. “Nobody deserves to die like that, especially Jordan. He was one of the greatest guys I’ve ever known in my life.”

Price said he most remembers his friend’s sense of humor.

“I got to know him through a class project and he was just the funniest guy,” said Price. “I think everyone is going to remember him as a fun loving guy and a smart guy.”

The family of Dominique Miller, issued a written statement, urging the public to help find those responsible for the killings.

The Miller family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and heartfelt concern. Dominique Miller’s life was tragically cut short. The family is very devastated. Dominique was a father of two girls, he was a son, a friend and a brother to many. We are asking the public to help bring those responsible to justice. Our hearts go out to the other two families who lost loved ones as well. We will pray for those responsible asking that God will have mercy on them.

A map of murders in Indianapolis shows so far this year there haven’t been any other murders within several miles of the north side scene.

Two witnesses were left alive inside the apartment when the shooting happened. Police would not get into specifics, but they did say Sunday night the triple shooting was not random.

“We do believe this is an isolated reason and we do believe this apartment was targeted for a specific reason,” said IMPD Capt. Harold Turner.

Friends and family of the three victims want the shooters caught, but know it won’t take away their pain.

“Right now that would the best thing, but it really means nothing to me. He’s gone. You can’t take that back,” said Price.

At this hour no arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.