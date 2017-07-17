Cyclist killed in crash on near west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say a cyclist is dead following a crash Monday on the city’s near west side.

Officers were called to the scene at West Washington Street and North Tibbs Avenue just after 2 p.m.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are still under investigation. The occupants of the car were taken to the hospital in stable condition. The driver is cooperating with investigators.

Officials will identify the cyclist after next-of-kin have been notified. This story is developing.