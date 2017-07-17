× 16-year-old leads police on 10-mile chase, crashes on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 16-year-old driver led officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on a lengthy chase early Monday morning, ending in a crash on the city’s northwest side.

The chase began on the southwest side near Troy Avenue and Lynhurst Drive around 4:30 a.m. Police say the teen was driving a red Hummer in the wrong lane when he nearly ran an officer off the road.

Police attempted to pull over the teen, but he didn’t stop. A pursuit ensued for nearly 10 miles, eventually leading police northbound on I-465.

When the driver attempted to exit at West 71st Street, he lost control and flipped the Hummer into a ditch, according to investigators. The driver was able to exit the vehicle and appeared not to be seriously injured. He was taken to the hospital for observation.

No police officers were injured in the crash.