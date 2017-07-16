× Woman hit by car dies on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A woman was killed in after being hit by a car on the city’s east side late Saturday night.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., police arrived on the scene of 38th Street and Ireland Drive on reports of a person down.

Police say a young woman, possibly in her 20’s was crossing the street when she was hit by a car traveling westbound.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was cooperative with police, and stayed on-scene.

It’s unknown if alcohol or speed was a factor in this incident.

The investigation is ongoing.